Monte-Carlo is synonymous with precious photos. Synonymous with coast, sea and that immaculate sky that bathes the Blue Coast. It is synonymous with yachts and large ships, with high-income people. It is one of the closest enclaves to the definition of “paradise” within old Europe. Monte-Carlo is also, however, the capital of a small principality, in the shadow of one of the greatest historical powers. It is, for many, a place of people who pretends and pretends. Casinos, lax taxation and a tightly knit population, a mixture of great stars that pay tribute there with the dubious percentage of Monegasques.

If Richard Gasquet were a place, it would be Monte-Carlo. It would be because in a small glance you would be absolutely fascinated by what you see. You would immediately wish to live there. After time, you realize that maybe it’s not worth that much, that it is too small for you and that it is not your environment. Something similar has happened with the career of one of the great prodigies of the last century, who has not met the excessive expectations that it initially generated.

And it all started in Monte-Carlo. As if fate held that macabre wink to make this impromptu connection. “He was a boy. I remember that they gave me an invitation and that I traveled with my mother and father there. I would never have imagined winning Squillari and playing against Safin. It was a dream, it was my dream to play tennis and do it there.” It was his first ATP victory, at just 15 years old. It was 2002; 16 later, Gasquet achieved his 500th victory also in the Principality. Closing the circle, of course.

In between, the Beziers tennis player left a performance to remember that heightens the feeling of “what could be and was not.” Do not confuse me: the trajectory of French is absolutely enviable, worthy of a magnificent player and possessor of a longevity and regularity more than meritorious. But in 2005, three years after his first appearance, Richard faced Federer and Nadal consecutively and looked fierce in the eyes of both. “A star is born,” the commentator said after his victory over Roger in the quarters. “Nadal prevails in the first of many classics,” Eurosport titled after the semifinals, as if what they had just witnessed was a direct indication of success and elite.

It really did. Gasquet was 18 years old and everything to succeed. It was the hope that French tennis longed for and seemed to have that mixture of character and precious game that falls in love with over there. He came from winning two Challengers in a row, on the brink of the top-100 and trying to leave behind some inconvenience. In Monte-Carlo it exploded with the same virulence as its parallel setbacks. His bottom shots had real poison, and most importantly: he was 18 years old. That promised to be the first exhibition of many.

Before Roger, Richie saved match balls and closed the game with a huge parallel backhand passing. He was a Federer who, to put in context, only lost 4 games in the entire season. Four. Safin, Gasquet, Nadal and Nalbandián they were the only ones capable of overthrowing him that season. The next day, the most difficult yet: Rafael Nadal, the young man Coria had already called “the best clay court player in the world” before reaching the final and with whom he only had two weeks.

It must be the first of many battles, right? It was fate, two intertwined races that were to fight for the throne in the future. Richard was young and crazy and showed levels of aggressiveness that we have rarely seen in his career. His goal was to eat Nadal’s second serves, hitting the ball with as much force as possible. Well planted with legs at the bottom of the track, his backhand dealt game. First set and break up in the second. Oh, and only 18 years old. Had he already said it?

Unfortunately, that unreal level of play could not be sustained in the face of the enormous physical wear with which Richard was carrying. Rafa prevailed, but Gasquet was applauded. And deserved. Some time later, between sanctions for alleged doping, physical discomfort from time to time and a strategy on doubtful track, Gasquet’s star continued to shine but at a much lower intensity than we all come to glimpse someday. In its windows there are no Masters 1000, not even ATP 500. Not to mention Grand Slams. But if something is true it is that we will all remember it. That setback, one of the most elegant and virtuous in the history of this sport, will stay in our retinas as if from a photo flash concerned.

Because Gasquet is beauty and beauty cannot be perfect. And, with all its imperfections, you have to embrace it without thinking about what it could be. Meanwhile… we will always have Monte-Carlo.

