Richard Gasquet: “Federer is irreplaceable”

The French tennis player Richard Gasquet wrote a column for the newspaper L’Equipe once again opening the debate on who is the real GOAT of tennis. After Novak Djokovic’s success at Wimbledon a few days ago, there are many voices that see the Balkan as the best player of all time. Others will continue with their arguments that Federer or Nadal are still one point above.

– For Gasquet the number of Grand Slams does not matter anything about who the GOAT is:

“I see tennis differently than other people. I have always said that for me it is not only the number of Grand Slam titles that really matters when choosing who is the best player in the history of tennis. No it matters to have 21, 22 or 23 Grand Slams. Not only do I look at the numbers, I also look at the aesthetics, the technique and what the tennis player gives off on the court “, he acknowledged in words collected by We Love Tennis.

– The Frenchman is clear that Roger Federer is the best player of all time:

“The debate on who is the best is becoming more and more accentuated. It is clear to me. For me, Federer is unimaginable and irreplaceable. He is the best player of all time. I see tennis to witness a player like the Swiss. It is It’s true that in terms of statistics and fitness, Djokovic is better and he’s an incredible player. Winning three consecutive Grand Slams is incredible and within the reach of very few people. “

– You can love Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the same time:

“I don’t really like people who are pro-Federer or who are pro-Djokovic. There are a lot of people who like Federer and they don’t like Djokovic at all. It also happens vice versa. This is not my case at all. I have already said. Roger is the best, but I also like Djokovic a lot. Something similar happens in football. I see Messi, Neymar … and I see the aesthetics and feelings they show the fans. There is no doubt in saying that Novak, Rafa and Roger are the three best players in the history of tennis. Afterwards, it is always difficult to be able to compare generations. They have 20 Grand Slams each and physically they have always been at their best in the last 20 years “, concluded the French player.