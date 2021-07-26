Richard Gasquet and his praise for Carlos Alcaraz

The French tennis player Richard Gasquet he attended the media at a press conference after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Umag final. The 35-year-old recognizes that he still has some rope left for him and hopes to finish the season in the best possible way.

The French player acknowledged that the physical section was key to the future of the match, being overtaken by an Alcaraz who was immeasurable: “Yes, it affected. I had a very long match the day before against Altmaier. I think it was just over three hours. Carlos plays very fast, a difficult tennis player to counteract and who has been solid at all times of the game. Despite having lost in the final, this week has been very good for me. I have played at a good level, I have managed to move well on the track. I have done great things and I have reached a final again. I hope to return to my best level as soon as possible. This is not the end, far from it. “

Gasquet had no problems praising the figure of Carlos Alcaraz, whom he sees with an amazing tennis future: “He plays incredible tennis at the age of 18. He hits very hard both forehand and backhand, has a good serve and also moves very good on the court. He has everything to make a great tennis career. If everything continues like this, I think he will be in the top ten in one or two years. He has the potential to win a Grand Slam in the future. Of course. It’s difficult to say when he will win, but I have no doubt that he will win a lot of things on the circuit. “

When asked to compare Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, the Frenchman is clear: “No one can compare with Nadal. Alcaraz plays very fast and very hard. He plays the game of today’s young tennis players. He has very good technique. and he feels the game. He has things from Rafa, but he also has things from Djokovic, Federer or Murray. He does everything. He doesn’t have a style of play that resembles any top player. If he has to go up to the net, he does it. It’s going to be very big and I’d like to see it. “

Hours before the final, Gasquet announced that he would not play the Kitzbühel tournament: “I can no longer chain tournaments as before. I need to recover from the wear and tear of this week. I am happy to have endured quite well physically. At 35 years old you have to take the time to recover, train and start over. When you see that players your age also repeat your strategy, it’s because we need it. We want to extend our careers as long as possible. “

Finally, the French player spoke of the harshness of recent years: “I will play in Cincinnati again. Now it seems that things are going better after several difficult months. I started the season with a lot of pain in my foot. Then I caught the coronavirus . I am happy to have returned to play a final. I am living great things in these last two or three months. I continue feeling happy to be in the circuit. I tell myself that I have not finished my career yet, “he concluded.