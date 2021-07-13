Richard E. Grant wants to return as Classic Loki and proposes series with Alligator Loki

In the last episode of “Loki”, Chapter 5 of last week, it brought several variants of Loki, including the Classic Loki interpreted by Richard E. Grant. In this story, the oldest variant of Loki gained some wisdom after escaping from Thanos’ hands, thus avoiding the death we saw in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The episode ended by giving the character glorious purpose, although it apparently closed out the possibility of seeing him again in the future. However, we are talking about a Loki who was able to deceive Thanos himself, Could I stay alive and come back in the future? Obviously, and still in the absence of an episode of the series “Loki” that could bring any surprise, it seems too early to say anything, but of course Grant would be more than delighted with the idea.

Like you just said, anything is possible, ”Grant says. But I think that’s because his sacrifice is so great and he’s leaving so hard, how would you get over that if you had to come back? I have no idea. You know, it’s not within my purview to do that. But I wouldn’t say no if asked. Let’s put it like this.

The actor not only hopes to return, but also would love a spin-off series of his own involving his character and Alligator Loki.

Alligator Loki was fantastic because they were actually three stuffed sofa cushions that had been roughly stitched to react to him. The fact that I was the only person who could understand what he was saying was just fantastic. I think it’s the perfect transition to have the old classic Loki and the Loki Alligator as a subseries to go to next.

The actor has also commented on the anecdote that he thought he was going to wear a padded suit, to show off “muscles” in his incarnation, but they ended up denying that wish:

If I had a muscle suit, no doubt. They denied me. I saw the design of the suit, and I was very familiar with the original Jack Kirby artwork from the ’60s, so I thought,’ Oh, this guy has muscles! ‘ Since I was born without any, I was finally going to put on a muscle suit. I came to Atlanta [para empezar el rodaje], and they said, ‘There’s no muscle suit! You’re just wearing this. ‘ I told them: ‘But I do look like Kermit the Frog!’ They told me, ‘No, you’re not going to have a muscle suit.’ So I was very, very upset about it. [Risas]

In an interview with Collider, Grant also spoke of the remarkable backlash his performance on the series has received, noting that Tom Hiddleston had told him that classic Loki would be a big hit with fans. And he thought Hiddleston was just being nice until “I saw my Instagram and Twitter and the criticisms that came out last Wednesday and I realized that he saw in the crystal ball in a way that I did not see. So Tom was right and I am happily corrected. “

Via information | ET | EW | Collider