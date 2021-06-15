Richard Carapaz goes for the Tour de France: “I’m going to share leadership with Thomas, we want to win it”

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, winner of the Tour of Switzerland, revealed this Sunday that he will “share leadership” with the British Geraint Thomas in the Tour de France, a race they hope to win with the Ineos team.

Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos) achieved victory in the Tour of Switzerland after resisting the stalking of the Colombian Rigoberto Uran, in the eighth and last stage, of 159.5 kilometers through the town of Andermatt, which was awarded by the host Gino Mader (Bahrain).

“The victory shows the strength of the team we have. I am happy to win because it is a true victory for the team, since we all work well together, “said Carapaz, at the end of the Swiss round.

“When you work together with the team and do things well, you get your reward. It gives us a lot of confidence for what is to come ”, he said.

After thirteenth place in 2020, Richard Carapaz will run the Tour de France for the second time as leader alongside Geraint Thomas.

“I am going to share the lead with Thomas on the Tour. We just want to win the Tour. Of course, it all depends on how it goes and the Tour will put us in our right place, but we will be there with a strong team, “he confessed.