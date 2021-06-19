Richard Carapaz, Geraint Thomas and Castroviejo are in the ambitious Ineos of the Tour de France

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, recent winner of the Tour of Switzerland and the British Geraint thomas, head the Ineos for the Tour de France that will begin next day 26 in Brest, formation in which the Spanish Jonathan Castroviejo has been included.

A formation with a new philosophy, “more open and aggressive”, ready to “Expect the unexpected”, according to Sir Dave Brailsford, director of the British squad.

The team confirmed well in advance of the usual will be made up of Richard Carapaz, Jonathan Castroviejo, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Luke Rowe, Geraint Thomas and Dylan van Baarle.

“We have a team to turn the Tour into a race with our leading riders, we must take the initiative, seize every opportunity and make our opposition focus on every kilometer of every stage,” says Brailsford.

According to the Ineos leader, his training has changed his way of approaching races, with a broad ambition that has the quality of his runners as pillars.

“We have changed our philosophy in the competition this season, to be more open and aggressive. This is how we are acting all season, with a joy that has been seen throughout the team. This more adventurous approach has led us to race without fear and that is exactly how we will get to the Tour, ”he explains.

According to Brailsford, his team will look for its opportunity in every stage and kilometer by kilometer.

“The key for us on this Tour is our collective strength, with camaraderie to the end.”