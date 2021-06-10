Richard Carapaz gave a blow in the Tour of Switzerland and was placed leader of the general

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz he won this Thursday at the top of Leukerbad, in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, and donned the leader’s jersey that snatches the Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), with three days remaining.

The fifth stage, of 172 kilometers, ran between Gstaad and the top of Leukerbad, with a route that included four ports, one of the first category.

The day began with a first break in which the Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) got into it, who held out until there were about 30 kilometers to go, at which point he could not keep up with the race pace imposed by the peloton. to speed up filming.

Along with Van der Poel, the Spanish Sergio Samitier (Movistar) rolled in that leading group for a long time, who together with the Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) kept the illusion of the escape alive until, with 27 kilometers to go, they were reached by the platoon.

“Richard Carapaz takes the victory in stage 5 of the Tour of Switzerland and wears yellow” after the strong attack carried out 4 kms from the finish line, he prevailed in the finish ahead of Fuglsang, who reached the finish line. pic.twitter.com/df5p9UP46o – ⚡Maza⚡ (@MazaCiclismo) June 10, 2021

It was then that the Colombian Esteban Chaves (BikeExchange) and the Dutch Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) wanted their share of the limelight for a party in which the Danish Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) sneaked in, demonstrating his confidence to start the solo climb from the last port to Top-notch Leukerbad, just over five kilometers to go.

Behind, in the group of pursuers, some of the favorites such as the French Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck), the Colombian Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-NIPPO), the German Maximilian Schachmann (Bora) and the Italian Domenico Pozzovivo (Team Qhubeka ASSOS). Also in that group was Richard Carapaz (Ineos), who, with four kilometers to go, changed his pace to surprise the rest of the cyclists.

Results of the stage and General Classification of the Tour of Switzerland with victory and leadership by Richard Carapaz, but also good performances by Rigo Urán and Esteban Chaves in the Top 10 of both classifications !! pic.twitter.com/5POgdLaZkG – Mario Sabato (@mario_sabato) June 10, 2021

Carapaz’s confidence allowed him to catch up with Fuglsang, who he was trying to get on the wheel already on the final straights and, less than a hundred meters away, he left him to one side to beat the sprint.

The general classification is led by Carapaz, with 26 seconds over Fuglsang and 33 over Alaphilippe, second and third, respectively. Fourth is Schachmann at 38 and fifth Rigoberto Urán at 1:11.

Smiling at life 🤪 📸 @gettysport pic.twitter.com/ZZl0WRZPQM – Richard Carapaz M (@RichardCarapazM) June 9, 2021

The sixth stage will run between Fiesch and Disentis-Sedrun, over a 162-kilometer route with three first-class passes and a new high finish with 9 kilometers of ascent.

Also read: Colombian ‘Superman’ López won the last great test before starting the Tour de France