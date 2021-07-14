Richard Carapaz fought on the mountain with Pogacar and climbed to the podium of the Tour de France

Slovenian Tadej pogacar (UAE Emirates) honored the yellow jersey by confirming its power in the queen stage of the Pyrenees in the Tour de France, where he crowned the top of Col del Portet after overcoming the Danish in an interesting duel Jonas vingegaard and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, the tenants of the secondary seats of the podium.

Pogacar had marked the top of the Portet to achieve another prestigious stage, the fifth in the Tour. He did it dressed in yellow, a garment that he proudly displayed while crossing the finish line as the winner of the seventeenth stage between Muret and Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet.

#Ecuador 🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨 ECUADORIAN PRIDE! Richard Carapaz COMES THIRD on stage 17 of the #TourDeFrancia. The locomotive climbs to position 3 in the general classification and fights for a place on the podium of this competition. GREAT RICHARD. THANK YOU FOR YOUR EFFORT ! Video: #ESPN pic.twitter.com/WSZWpiqC8M – W Radio EC (@WRadioec) July 14, 2021

“Here comes number 1,” Pogacar seemed to indicate, stretching his sweater. There is no doubt, he confirmed that he is the king of the Tour and that except unforeseen he will score his second consecutive title. After having a duel Vinegaard and Carapaz in the last 7 kilometers, they crossed the finish line with a time of 5h.03.31, beating the Danish by 3 seconds and the Ecuadorian by 4, second and third overall, at 5.29 and 5.43 respectively .

Great ride @RichardCarapazM! 👏 Tomorrow we go again # TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/MQr3mHtIKQ – INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) July 14, 2021

Rigo Urán and Enric Mas gave in on the mountain

El Portet buried the illusions of a few. And Pogacar contributed his mountain of sand. There were notable differences that clarify things 4 days from Paris. Rigoberto Urán was out of the box, now fourth at 7.17. A victim of the scourge of the Slovenian, as was Enric Mas, who yielded in goal 2.27. The podium is no longer a real goal for the Balearic Islands, since it is 4.05 minutes away.

The stage centered the interest in the last 65 kilometers, where the three linked ports were concentrated. The UAE-led platoon took it easy as Turgis, Chevalier, Anthony Pérez, Pöstlberger, Godon and Van Poppel enlivened the day with a die-before-birth adventure. It was not a day for gifts.

An infallible machine Tadej Pogacar !! 2nd victory in this #TDFxESPN (it already adds 5 et with those of 2020) and more leader than ever !! Vingegaard escorts on Et17 and is 2nd CG. Richard Carapaz played it, he was close, he was 3rd today and is 3rd in CG. Rigo suffered, struggled and reached 1m49 and is 4th. pic.twitter.com/o2bra8L3Ev – Mario Sabato (@mario_sabato) July 14, 2021

At the mythical Col de Peyresourde (1st, 13.2 kms at 7 percent), a port that debuted on the Tour 111 years ago, the real stage began. Pogacar’s escort reduced the main group to 50 runners. A first screen that was going to have continuity on the ascent to Col de Val Louron-Azet (1st, 7.4 kms to 8.3).

At this historic peak, where Miguel Indurain got his first yellow jersey in 1991, although he was beaten by Chiapucci, there was still some embers from the escape, with Anthony Pérez (Cofidis) crowning the lead. The Slovenian leader passed to 3.40, with his rivals anesthetized by control of the Emirati team.

Pogacar crowns El Portet and takes a decisive step

At the Portet, a goal that was visited for the second time since Quintana’s triumph in 2018, the jokes are over. The UAE deployed its troops and cleared the way. A terrible port, 16 kilometers long, endless, that rose above the clouds until reaching 2,215 meters of altitude, the highest goal of the Tour.

He moved his Pogacar tokens. McNulty, Bjerg and Hisrchi were responsible for busting a few setting the pace. Many rivals of the boss were in trouble. Enric Mas could not continue with the best. Only a dozen were left in front to contest the stage.

The last relay in the lead was taken over by a climber like the Polish Majka. When he withdrew, the Pogacar attack festival began. Up to 6 the leader released. In the second he destroyed everyone except Vingegaard and Carapaz. Three in the lead. Marking, the weight for the Slovenian, Carapaz from “miranda”, the impassive Danish.

Pogacar had little help in the relays, but that made the stage victory even become a personal matter. He invited Vinegaard to come forward and shoot for a while. No way. Then he tried more claws, but there was no way. He was fed up with the “theater” of his rivals and he was going to make him pay for it.

At 1.5 from the goal Carapaz tried, who put Vinegaard on the ropes, but not Pogacar, who stuck to the carchense’s wheel. No concession to the least he had worked on the climb. So they were going to arrive together.

The arrival had a curious ramp. Pogacar knew her well, advised from the car. At 100 meters from the banner, he released the blow. Definitive. He looked back, they weren’t following him. He was the winner of the queen stage. And probably from the Tour.

