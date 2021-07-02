Richard Branson overtakes Bezos as first space millionaire

The space race long ago put “lifelong” astronauts aside to focus on billionaires. Now it is space tourism. Elon Musk with SpaceX and Jeff Bezos with Blue Origin were cause and consequence of the entire industry. Especially when the founder of Amazon announced that he would be the first civilian millionaire to travel aboard his own ship on July 20. Now he has been overtaken by the right by Richard Branson himself.

The British billionaire, owner of the Virgin Group, has just announced that he will travel aboard the next Virgin Galactic launch. It will be, so to speak, the carbine in a crew made up of two pilots and three specialists from the sector. Branson will be the millionaire part of the equation and the definitive tester who, according to their announcement, “will evaluate the experience of a private astronaut.” The process includes not only the flight itself; Richard Branson will have to go through tests and training that Virgin will demand of future space tourists. As well as wearing the corporate mission suit.

The question of the crew is one of the most consistent differences from the Blue Origin mission. While Virgin will only take Richard Branson as a special guest, Jeff Bezos will also feature the brother of the creator of Amazon. Along with them, the winner of the $ 28 million ticket auction – whose identity is still unknown – and Wally Funk. The fourth passenger we met a few hours ago. At 83, Wally was the first graduate in 1961 for the Mercury 13 women’s program. Her mission cancellation left the pilot without traveling into space, a dream that will fulfill 50 years later.

Yet it is the theme of space conquest at the center of Musk, Bezos, and Branson’s missions. “I really believe that space belongs to all of us,” explained the Virgin founder. In other words: The ban is opened for large private companies to start their space tourism trips officially. At least for those who can afford it.

In any case, the reality is that the triumph of Richard Branson is a pure calendar fad. Blue Origin’s New Shepard was scheduled for July 20, Virgin’s had the departure window on July 11 at 6 am Pacific time. If there are no schedule changes due to weather problems –Something very common in the last missions– everything indicates that Bezos will lose the throne.

Also in Ezanime.net