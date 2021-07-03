Richard Branson is ahead of Jeff Bezos in his plan to travel to space

British businessman Richard Branson. (Photo: Drew Angerer / .)

British businessman Richard Branson announced on Thursday his intention to travel to space on July 11 aboard a ship of his company Virgin Galactic, thus anticipating the plans of the owner and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who has scheduled his trip for day 20.

If successful, Branson will become the first billionaire to be part of a manned mission into space that is partly self-financed. “I have always been a dreamer. My mother taught me never to give up and to reach for the stars. On July 11, it’s time to make that dream come true aboard Virgin Galactic’s next space flight, ”the British businessman said on Twitter.

The mission is called Unity 22, as it is the 22nd test trip of the VSS Unity aircraft, and will have two pilots and four crew members, including Branson. The three crewmembers who will accompany Branson are all on Virgin Galactic payroll and are astronaut Beth Moses, engineer Colin Bennett and a company vice president, Sirisha Bandla.

Bezos announced at the beginning of June his intention to travel to space aboard an aircraft of his company Blue Origin, which has been competing with Virgin Galactic in the aerospace passenger transport race since the beginning of the century. Along with Bezos, will travel his brother, Mark Bezos, the 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk and a fourth passenger who won the auction launched by Blue Origin by paying $ 28 million and whose name has not yet been revealed.

Funk was the first American flight instructor in history and tried to access NASA’s astronaut program in the 1960s, from which she was rejected for being a woman. Your participation …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.