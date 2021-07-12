Richard Branson is ahead of Jeff Bezos and has already flown into space, but Blue Origin says it is not true | Life

It looks like we have a new spate between private space companies. Has Richard Branson gone into outer space? Well … it depends on who you ask …

Tycoon Richard Branson he has succeeded. A few minutes ago the founder of the Virgin company conglomerate has traveled to space in the high altitude ship / plane VSS Unity, belonging to your company Virgin galactic.

Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission has brought six people, including company founder Richard Branson, at an altitude of 85 kilometers, where they have been able to reach zero gravity, as seen in the opening photo of the news.

The flight was uneventful. You can see it in full here in this streaming that is still live, with the statements of the astronauts:

Richard Branson has 9 days ahead of Jeff Bezos, in a duel between millionaires that is going to give a lot to talk about.

It seems that Blue Origin, the company founded by Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has not sat well that Virgin Galactic announced the Richard Branson show after Bezos did, but ahead of time a few days.

Blue Origin has criticized during Virgin Galactic’s tech, which he describes as “100 times more polluting”, and also ensures that the VSS Unity ship, which he calls a “plane of great attitude”, it hasn’t really gone out into outer space.

Indeed, Virgin Galactic’s flight system is very different from Blue Origin or SpaceX.

Virgin Galactic spacecraft do not take off directly from the ground. A mothership transports them up to an altitude of 15,000 meters, and from there they release the spaceship and ascend into space, about 85 km high. The craft itself, which is shaped like an airplane, lands at an airport.

The controversy resides in what each one understands by outer space, where there is no consensus.

According to “96% of the world’s population,” explains Blue Origin, outer space is marked by the Kármán Line, which is 100 km high.

If we take this reference, then it is true that Virgin Galactic has not gone into space, since it has only reached 85 km. The Blue Origin rocket will exceed 100 km.

However, there are agencies, including NASA, that consider that the limit of outer space is 80 km. With this measurement, the Virgin Galactic plane would have gone into space.

Blue Origin criticizes many other things in this comparative tweet:

From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name. For 96% of the world’s population, space begins 100 km up at the internationally recognized Kármán line. pic.twitter.com/QRoufBIrUJ – Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 9, 2021

For example, it ensures that Virgin Galactic rockets, which use nitrous oxide, they are very harmful to the ozone layer. On the other hand, the Blue Origin rocket only releases water, when it reaches that layer of the atmosphere.

Also, that Virgin Galactic’s ship only has “airplane windows”, while its New Sheppard ship has a 107 x 71 cm viewpoint.

It seems that the private conquest of space will also take to the skies the inevitable competition between space tourism companies …