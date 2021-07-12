Richard Branson flew into space on a Virgin Galactic spacecraft

Aboard a Virgin Galactic ship, the billionaire Richard Branson he traveled into space and was at the forefront of the new race through the universe.

It was the first test flight with a full crew on a ship of Virgin galactic.

The trip served him to test and evaluate the experience that his future clients will have when doing spacial tourism.

The Lords of Space: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson

Richard Branson went into space

At the age of 70, Richard Branson became another civilian who fulfills the dream of breaking the barrier of the atmosphere in the direction of the stars.

Richard Branson traveled into space this Sunday, July 11, a date that increasingly brings the start of regular tourist commercial operations, scheduled for early 2022.

The one with the millionaire and the crew that accompanied him was the first of its kind in Virgin Galactic’s 17 years.

The company has two more test flights before opening its services.

Who were traveling with Branson into space?

The two pilots of the space plane were Dave mackay Y Michael masucci.

The other three mission specialists were Beth moses, the company’s lead astronaut instructor; Virgin Galactic’s Chief Operations Engineer, Colin Bennett; Y Sirisha bandla, vice president of investigative operations and government affairs.

“Nothing can prepare you”

Branson traveled to space in the VSS Unity, a Virgin Galactic ship manned by two pilots and three other passengers.

The British businessman flew in a huge plane carrying the spacecraft from Spaceport America base, where he spent a few minutes in space before descending.

When the engine was turned off, the passengers were able to admire the curvature of the earth from one of the 12 cockpit windows, they dislodged from their seats and floated for a few minutes in weightlessness.

Afterward, the ship returned to Earth and landed in New Mexico.

In a post-flight ceremony, in which he and his companions received their wings from astronaut, He said that he had dreamed of that moment since he was a child.

“Sincerely nothing can prepare you for the view of the Earth from space”.

In the crosshairs of space tourism

In the long term, the Branson company aims to fly 400 flights a year from Spaceport America.

Meanwhile, some 600 tickets have already been sold to people in 60 countries for a price between $ 200,000 and $ 250,000.

With those costs, it is clear that venturing to travel to the space it is possible only for people who have enough money.

However, the eccentric billionaire repeats that “space belongs to everyone.”

And for those who don’t have the money to pay for one of these tickets, Branson announced a contest to win two free seats on Virgin Galactic flights and a guided tour of the city. International Space Station.

To get these “prizes”, it is necessary to enter the website Omaze, follow the instructions and be very lucky to be part of the group that will travel to space.

Plans for your next vacation ?: You can now travel to space and visit the ISS as a tourist

A career of billionaires

The fight for the conquest of the sector that represents the spacial tourism it is a fact.

It has been developing dynamically for two decades and in 2021 it accelerated dramatically.

This year the trip of the richest man in the world is scheduled, Jeff bezos, who will go into space with six people on July 20, on a trip controlled by his company Blue origin.

For Blue Origin, going into space means crossing the call Kármán line, which defines the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

That’s what Bezos hopes to do on his next trip on the New Shepard, a reusable suborbital rocket system designed to carry astronauts and research payloads beyond the Kármán line.

According to a Blue Origin tweet “New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line, so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name.”

For the American Space Agency (NASA) and the United States Air Force, an astronaut is anyone who flies more than 50 miles (80 km) from the Earth’s surface.

Tough competition

In the space tourism race, this too is another millionaire, Elon musk from Spacex, which plans to send its first fully civilian crew by September.

This company gains experience with its participation in a NASA program of payloads and transportation of astronauts to the International Space Station.

The dream is almost truncated

In 2014, Richard Branson’s dream of traveling into space almost ended for the accident of one of its ships on a test flight, in which a pilot died.

However the VSS Unity it proved to be “safe” and obtained the record of having reached space four times, the last one this Sunday.

A great achievement

NASA congratulated the British millionaire on Twitter: “Congratulations to @VirginGalactic on the successful launch of # Unity22, their first fully crewed test flight into space! Forward and upward “and called the flight” truly spectacular. “

🎉🚀Spectacular, indeed. Congratulations to the @VirginGalactic team on the successful launch of # Unity22 – your first fully-crewed test flight to space! Onward and upward: https://t.co/Xwdf3OuHu1 – NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2021

Jeff bezos He also did it on his Instagram account: “@richardbranson and team, congratulations on the flight. I can’t wait to join the club! ”

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX and a great rival of Bezos, accompanied Branson this Sunday and congratulated him on his “magnificent flight” through Twitter.

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready. Watch # Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST. @ Virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 – Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

(With information from . and .)