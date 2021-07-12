Richard Branson becomes the first millionaire to reach space

On the morning of July 11, Richard Branson became the first millionaire to reach space aboard the “Unity 22” mission.

17 years after Virgin Galactic was founded, the aerospace company struck the first blow in the race for the tourism beyond the earth’s atmosphere hand in hand with one of its protagonists: on the morning of July 11, the British businessman Richard Branson, made the first commercial flight for tourism purposes of the company with a full crew.

After an hour and a half delay due to bad weather, the VSS Unity He left Spaceport America in New Mexico with a crew of 6 people, including the English tycoon, who decided to advance the trip to overcome the richest man in the world Jeff bezos, whose trip with Blue Origin (his own aerospace company) is scheduled for July 20.

Take-off! The # Unity22 crew including @RichardBranson leave Spaceport America, New Mexico for # VirginGalactic’s first fully-crewed spaceflight. pic.twitter.com/RxGYp90nu8 – Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 11, 2021

Unlike most spacecraft and prototypes developed by its competitors SpaceX and Blue Origin, Branson’s Journey Inside VSS Unity developed by Virgin Galactic is more like flying in an ordinary airplane than the experience of a space rocket. Hence, Bezos himself and other critics assure that strictly speaking, he did not reach the space.

Although the ship reached the 80 kilometers high that he had as his goal (a sufficient height to appreciate the roundness of the Earth and above all, to experience a few minutes of microgravity), the suborbital plane it does not have the power to reach escape velocity and free itself from Earth’s gravitational pull.

“To all you kids down there…” – @ RichardBranson’s message from zero gravity. # Unity22 Watch the livestream: https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb pic.twitter.com/lYXHNsDQcU – Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 11, 2021

The controversy over the height at which the outer space, commonly established 100 kilometers above sea level, was rekindled after Virgin Galactic’s suborbital flight, the company’s first with a full crew.

In addition to the media attention the Branson flight generated, Virgin Galactic took the first of three steps to finally launch the space tourism industry. The company will perform another couple of tests In the remainder of the year, with an eye on starting the tourist travel service in early 2021, a luxury that will only be available to a few.

