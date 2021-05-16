Richard Bland wins his first tournament in the playoff after 477 attempts

Champion, veteran, with feelings on the surface and left the play off. English Richard Bland, very excited at the end, was awarded this Saturday the once prestigious British Masters in the Brabazon Course on The Belfry, half an hour’s drive from Birmingham, after defeating the Italian in the tiebreaker Guido Migliozzi after finishing both tied in the regular tournament with 275 strokes (-13). Bland made par on the 18th hole, first extra, and Migliozzi, very ambitious, went to the three putts and put the victory on a tray for Bland, who undoubtedly fulfilled “a great dream”.

Bland, 48 years old and without victories on the European Tour in 477 tournaments (he achieved it in 478, after reaping 32 top ten and three second places), was the first to finish his 66-stroke round with a very long birdie putt in the 18 to place the -13 in the clubhouse.

Migliozzi, 24 years old and two wins, with birdies at 15 and 16, tied him for the lead after scoring 68 shots. He had the chance to get to -14 at 17 (par 5) and practically sentenced the tournament but made three putts and at 18 he saved from the high rough on the right side of the fairway, next to the bunker, an incredible par 4 making a putt of just over two meters (hit third from the bunker to the left of the flag) to go to playoff.

The Polish Adrian meronk he had a chance to get into the tiebreaker after a good final rush but on the 18th hole he couldn’t get a birdie-3 that would have led him to the extra holes.

The Italian tried Edoardo Molinari, but very erratic on the greens (the putt this Saturday was an ordeal for the sympathetic azzurro) he was 3 strokes away from the victory in the shared eighth place.

It was not a good tournament for the Spaniards either, in the end the best in position 40 were Alejandro Cañizares Y Adrian Otaegui with 285, and at 43, Adri arnaus (74) with 286.

Final classification (par 72):

275 Richard Bland (Ing) 68 69 72 66

Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 68 72 67 68

(Bland wins on the first hole of the playoff)

276 Mikko Korhonen (End) 70 71 68 67

Dave Coupland (Ing) 71 69 68 68

Adrian Meronk (Pol) 70 72 65 69

…

285 Alejandro Cañizares (Esp / 40º) 71 74 69 71

Adrián Otaegui (Esp) 73 71 70 71

286 Adri Arnaus (Esp / 43º) 69 72 71 74

Sebas Gª Rodríguez (Esp) 71 73 69 73

302 Nacho Elvira (Esp / 73º) 73 72 77 80