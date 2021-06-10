Rich people face higher taxes after fortunes spike

(Bloomberg) – Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has the resources to go into space; Elon Musk too.

Yet in many ways, the wealthiest people left the vast majority of the world behind long ago.

The world’s 500 richest people are now valued at $ 8.4 trillion, up more than 40% in the year and a half since the global pandemic began to rage. Meanwhile, the economy’s biggest winners, the tech corporations that created many of these vast fortunes, pay lower tax rates than supermarket clerks, and their ultra-wealthy founders can take advantage of loopholes to pass huge windfall profits to heirs, largely part tax free.

Now, a group powerful enough to challenge the supremacy of the tech titans is about to take action. Leaders of the Group of Seven, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meet in south-west England this weekend, where they are expected to endorse a plan to cover up the holes in the global tax system.

While the changes still need the approval of a larger group of nations, including China, before becoming a reality, the G7 deal marks a historic turning point after decades of lower taxes on multinational corporations.

“It is very easy for multinationals and the wealthiest people to escape taxes. What we see with the G7 is that the time has come for politicians to regain power, ”said Philippe Martin, former adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, who now heads the Conseil d’Analyse Economique (Council for Economic Analysis). “There is a window of opportunity, a tipping point where they are realizing that they need fiscal power and they need to spend more.”

The deal would reinforce Biden’s own plans to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy by raising rates, which would make heirs pay more and equalize rates between investors and workers.

The proposals are part of a global revival of initiatives targeting the wealthy, from Buenos Aires to Stockholm to Washington, including new taxes on capital gains, inheritances, and wealth that have gained momentum since COVID-19 left huge fiscal holes. in government budgets around the world.

