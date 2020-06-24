The arrival of Lebron James to Los Angeles Lakers has been a true blessing for Rich Paul. The well-known player agent brings to this day 5 players of the purple and gold, but very soon they can add one more. He is none other than JR Smith, who played in the Cavs with James and shares an agent with the wayward player.

Much has been said about Paul’s life. A man who heads the representation agency Klutch Sports Group, which has a huge number of players in its portfolio, among whom are such important men as Ben Simmons, John Wall, Draymond Green and Eric Bledsoe.

This man has earned every penny he has earned to become one of the most powerful men in the American sports world. He started out as a street vendor and wearing a vintage football shirt, earned him LeBron James’ friendship. A few years Paul and James became partners and he has been one of the most trusted people in « The King » for many years.

The departure of the Avery Bradley team, to protect his family, due to his daughter’s respiratory problems, had left a gap in the Lakers. As it has been known in the last hours, it is more than possible that the signing of JR Smith by the Lakers occurs, which would mean that Paul would lead 6 of the 14 players that would make up the Angels’ roster.

A list that has Davis among their names

Rich Paul’s name came back to the fore last season when Anthony Davis’ future hung by a thread. The step back that the Pelicans took did not please Paul, who wanted to join the name of « La Ceja » to that of Lebron in the Lakers, something that prevented the New Orleans team for a few months.

However, on June 16, 2019, the agent accomplished his purpose and united the two stars on the same roster. A month later, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was already in the Angelina lineup, became part of Paul’s representative agency.

Talen Horton-Tucker, a player who hardly counts in the rotation, was the fourth man to get a contract with the team led by Frank Vogel and the fifth to join this list was Dion Waiters, a few days before the start of the pandemic.

Now, in the absence of official confirmation, JR Smith will become part of this duopoly that already has 6 members: Rich Paul-Los Angeles Lakers, an alliance that hopes to give the fourth ring to LeBron.