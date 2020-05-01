The gypsy arm has many ways to do it, this is one of the cheapest and easiest you can find.A total delight!

May 01, 20201: 09 AM

What you will need to make the rich gypsy banana and chocolate arm:

6 eggs

75 grams of sugar

40 grams of flour

35 grams cornstarch

25 grams of cocoa

Whipping cream

2 ripe bananas

2 ounces of chocolate for dessert

Prepare this fluffy gypsy arm with banana and chocolate

Preparation method:

The first thing we will do is preheat the oven to 200 degrees while we make the cake of the gypsy arm, for this we will need to separate the yolks from the whites and mount them to snow point, just use three. In another container or bowl you will place the yolks with the sugar and with the help of rods mix them so that they grow and blanch.

The second thing you will do is add the flour and cocoa, stir them until they are well mixed. And with great care and enveloping movements, add the egg whites with a spatula preferably.

Prepare this fluffy gypsy arm with banana and chocolate

Wrap the tray that you will put in the oven with the specific paper and spread the dough in a rectangle, it is important not to fill the container to the top with the mixture. Now you can put your gypsy arm in the oven and leave it there for 10 minutes.

With the help of clean handkerchiefs, place them on a flat surface and unmold the cake on one of them, remove the paper carefully and without letting it cool, place another of the handkerchiefs on top, now you can make a roll by twisting the cake lengthwise.

Crush the bananas well with the help of a fork, and incorporate an ounce of grated chocolate, whip the cream and save half of this rich mixture. You can leave the other half to decorate on top.