Compared to traditional cheesecake, cottage cheese cake has delicious characteristics that make it much better, for example, it is much softer when it makes contact with saliva and has a slightly creamier texture.

It is time to prepare something totally different, that is healthy for our body and that also has an exquisite flavor when it is devoured by our mouth. These characteristics are completely fulfilled by the cottage cheese cake.

Without a doubt, this type of cake has great benefits when preparing it, since in addition to being super easy to prepare, we can also create it without using the oven. The result remains the same.

Cottage cheese cake recipe

Ingredients:

400 grams of cottage cheese

400 ml of whipping cream

100 grams of sugar

2 envelopes of curd

300 grams of Maria-type cookies

120 grams of butter

3 sheets of jelly

250 grams of red fruit jam

preparation:

To start you must add baking paper to that container in which you will cook the cottage cheese cake without an oven. Then begin to crush the cookies, at the end place the result in a bowl that has depth. After this step, proceed to melt the butter in a pan, when you have finished with this, then add the cookies and form a mixture, which you will use as the base for the cottage cheese cake.

This mixture of biscuit and butter, you will place it directly in the mold where the paste will go, then store it in the refrigerator and wait two hours for it to harden … While heating half of the cream over medium heat, while the other you pour it into a bowl to mix it together with the curd.

When the cream that is on the fire begins to boil, you must add the mixture that you have made with the curd, while you do it you must not stop stirring, when it is about to boil, turn off the heat and continue stirring for 30 more seconds.

When all this mixture is ready then begin to beat it together with the cottage cheese and sugar, until you get a smooth mixture. Then proceed to spread the mixture on the base of biscuit and butter, which should already be hardened. At the end put it in the refrigerator for two more hours, that’s all! If you want you can add jam of your choice on top of the cake.

