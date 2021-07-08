Ricciardo’s ‘threat’ to those who do not respect the gentlemen’s agreement

The so-called ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ for the classification of the grand prix, according to which the drivers must remain in the order of the track in the last corners before the fast laps, was again the center of attention in Austria last weekend a week after a messy Q2 session.

Several drivers took their foot off the gas to try to create a gap in front, but other drivers were not so patient and skipped the queue, causing more crashes.

This behavior triggered the incident in which Sebastian Vettel tfather a Fernando Alonso in the last corner, which earned the German a three-place penalty on the starting grid.

Vettel spoke on the team radio to say that the situation before the last corners seemed like a “carnage” expressing his annoyance that several drivers were ahead of him.

While some have asked the FIA ​​to step in and impose some hard and fast rules, Ricciardo believes that drivers are more than capable of figuring things out for themselves, and being tough on those who don’t behave.

“I think at the end of the day, if someone has been a bit cheeky and took advantage of the situation that we have agreed to, then that pilot or those pilots should expect a little shit on their way at some point,” explained the pilot of McLaren.

“That is the decision and the choice that they make, so I am happy that we solve it our way.”

Ricciardo’s teammate, Lando Norris, admits that the situation is very difficult, but thinks it is unfair that often those who honor the agreement are the ones who later end up in complicated situations with traffic.

“In some places it’s fine, and you don’t even have to talk about it, but when people don’t want to go first, that’s where the problem lies,” explains Norris. “Then there are people who overtake you in the last corner, and that’s what annoys everything.”

“I don’t know if it is necessary to establish a rule, but maybe yes, because people can get caught for no reason. By doing the right thing, they can get screwed up and blocked, which is not fair, in my opinion. But let’s talk about it in the next meeting of pilots “.