Ricciardo’s explanation to the Verstappen-Hamilton touch

Ricciardo doesn’t blame the world champion for the incident, but believes he was hurt by the aerodynamic shock that happens when two cars are fighting for a position.
Verstappen crashed heavily after Hamilton hit him on the right rear wheel in Copse when they were fighting for the lead.
“I mean it’s certainly a nasty result, it’s obviously at high speed, and it doesn’t take much to have a big (accident) like that,” he said Ricciardo. “When you’re in such a high-speed corner and you’re right next to each other, they’re both going to lose downforce, particularly Lewis there, with Max a little bit in the dirty air.”
“But I think they both came in really hard, and in the end Lewis came in too hard for the level of grip that he had, and that’s where you see he veered towards Max.
“It wasn’t intended, but it’s the nature of the aerodynamics of these cars. You just have to allow a bit more. I’m not going to sit here and judge and say I should have done that or that, they’ve been racing hard all year.” .
“It is unfortunate that they touched, it is unfortunate that it is something so big. But the main thing is that Max is fine.”
“To be honest, it’s a bit like Saturday with George (Russell) and Carlos (Sainz), it’s the first lap, we still have a little cold tires, fuel high, things happen. And it’s a race. But it certainly is. sorry for Max. “
Former world champion Fernando Alonso said Hamilton was in a difficult position, suggesting that neither driver was at fault.
“(Judging) the incident, it’s difficult, I suppose, from the outside,” said the Spaniard. “It looked pretty tight.”
“I think Lewis had more than half a car next to Max. So in a way Lewis couldn’t disappear from that inside line, not that you can disappear.”
“It was an unfortunate moment in the race, but nothing intentional, and nothing that neither driver did wrong in my opinion, so it was an unfortunate moment.”
Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, who watched the incident unfold from fourth in the pack, said contact seemed inevitable.
“Well, I saw them fighting during the first lap, a bit like (Saturday),” said the Finn. “I had a feeling that something was going to happen, but they were fighting hard.”
“That kind of thing, that happens, it’s racing. It can happen. When you fight hard, when you don’t give up. I’m glad Max is okay because it was a great crash. Plus, I really feel like Lewis deserved the win.”
