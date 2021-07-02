Ricciardo won’t “panic” over McLaren in Austria Friday

Ricciardo has struggled with his performance in the early part of the 2021 season following his arrival at McLaren, scoring less than half as many points as his teammate, Lando Norris.
The Australian was eliminated in Q2 last weekend in the Red Bull Ring before a power unit failure in the race sent him down to 13th, marking a disappointing weekend.
Hopes of turning fortunes for the second weekend at the Austrian track didn’t look much brighter on Friday as he finished 12th in FP1 and 15th in FP2, riding two-tenths of a second behind Norris’s time. .
But Ricciardo said the car “didn’t feel too bad” during his laps on Friday, and that while he was surprised that he finished so low in order, he didn’t think a big shift in approach was necessary.
“I’m a bit surprised with qualifying,” said Ricciardo.
“We’re just a little short, but there’s nothing that feels out of place in the car, as I guess it’s probably a little bit everywhere. I know there aren’t a lot of corners here, but maybe we’re only half a tenth short in all of them. parts, so that just adds up to half a second or something like that, and that’s what we need.
“It’s probably about fine-tuning the set-up tonight. I don’t think we have to reinvent the wheel. I think with my driving and the points I missed last week, and the areas I was missing, I think I definitely did a good job. happened today “.
“So it’s just trying to make another one tomorrow, and we’re going to be in a decent place.”
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Ricciardo you have been trying to adjust your driving style to suit the McLaren MCL35M after his difficult start to the year that has seen him not finish a race beyond sixth.
“I’m still trying to maximize the driving style that the car currently likes,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to work on. We’re getting it done.”
“I think there has been some progress today, we have changed a few things in the car to help me get that feeling. That was positive.”
“Last Friday, we actually looked pretty good, so if you look at last week’s standings to this week’s, you’ll think we’re miles apart. Then obviously Saturday changed completely.”
“I am confident that we can move forward for tomorrow, rather than stay here or go back. So I probably feel a little better today, but obviously we are not there on the timesheet.”
Also read:
“So yeah, I’m not going to panic. A little fine-tuning and I think we’ll find what we need tomorrow.”
Norris led McLaren’s efforts this past weekend in Austria as he qualified third and finished fifth, having clinched his first F1 podium at this track in 2020.
The Briton said he had a “good feeling” for the McLaren car after testing on Friday, but felt there was more to come.
“We didn’t put everything together, we just tried a lot of different things,” Norris said.
“Tonight we will do our analysis and we hope to return tomorrow with a better package.”
“I think it will be a more interesting race than last weekend, more difficult to take care of the tires, to know when to push and when not to, etc. Hopefully it is good for us and we will make sure we do a good job.”
Gallery: Photos of McLaren from the Austrian GP on Friday
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
1/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Landor Norris, McLaren MCL35M
2/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Landor Norris, McLaren MCL35M
3/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Mechanics work on Lando Norris’ car, McLaren MCL35M, in the garage
4/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The McLaren team on the pit wall
5/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, in pits
6/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mechanics work on Lando Norris’s car, McLaren MCL35M, in the garage
7/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
8/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren Pit Crew
9/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren mechanic gives directions
10/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
11/33
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
12/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
13/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
14/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Landor Norris, McLaren MCL35M
15/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Landor Norris, McLaren MCL35M
16/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Landor Norris, McLaren MCL35M
17/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
18/33
Photo by: Erik Junius
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
19/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
20/33
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
21/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
22/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
23/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren with the engineers
24/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
25/33
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
26/33
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
27/33
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
28/33
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
29/33
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
30/33
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
31/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Andreas Seidl, McLaren Team Principal
32/33
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL35M floor detail
33/33
Photo by: Uncredited