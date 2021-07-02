Ricciardo won’t “panic” over McLaren in Austria Friday

Ricciardo has struggled with his performance in the early part of the 2021 season following his arrival at McLaren, scoring less than half as many points as his teammate, Lando Norris.

The Australian was eliminated in Q2 last weekend in the Red Bull Ring before a power unit failure in the race sent him down to 13th, marking a disappointing weekend.

Hopes of turning fortunes for the second weekend at the Austrian track didn’t look much brighter on Friday as he finished 12th in FP1 and 15th in FP2, riding two-tenths of a second behind Norris’s time. .

But Ricciardo said the car “didn’t feel too bad” during his laps on Friday, and that while he was surprised that he finished so low in order, he didn’t think a big shift in approach was necessary.

“I’m a bit surprised with qualifying,” said Ricciardo.

“We’re just a little short, but there’s nothing that feels out of place in the car, as I guess it’s probably a little bit everywhere. I know there aren’t a lot of corners here, but maybe we’re only half a tenth short in all of them. parts, so that just adds up to half a second or something like that, and that’s what we need.

“It’s probably about fine-tuning the set-up tonight. I don’t think we have to reinvent the wheel. I think with my driving and the points I missed last week, and the areas I was missing, I think I definitely did a good job. happened today “.

“So it’s just trying to make another one tomorrow, and we’re going to be in a decent place.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo you have been trying to adjust your driving style to suit the McLaren MCL35M after his difficult start to the year that has seen him not finish a race beyond sixth.

“I’m still trying to maximize the driving style that the car currently likes,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to work on. We’re getting it done.”

“I think there has been some progress today, we have changed a few things in the car to help me get that feeling. That was positive.”

“Last Friday, we actually looked pretty good, so if you look at last week’s standings to this week’s, you’ll think we’re miles apart. Then obviously Saturday changed completely.”

“I am confident that we can move forward for tomorrow, rather than stay here or go back. So I probably feel a little better today, but obviously we are not there on the timesheet.”

“So yeah, I’m not going to panic. A little fine-tuning and I think we’ll find what we need tomorrow.”

Norris led McLaren’s efforts this past weekend in Austria as he qualified third and finished fifth, having clinched his first F1 podium at this track in 2020.

The Briton said he had a “good feeling” for the McLaren car after testing on Friday, but felt there was more to come.

“We didn’t put everything together, we just tried a lot of different things,” Norris said.

“Tonight we will do our analysis and we hope to return tomorrow with a better package.”

“I think it will be a more interesting race than last weekend, more difficult to take care of the tires, to know when to push and when not to, etc. Hopefully it is good for us and we will make sure we do a good job.”

