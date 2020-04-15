He is one of the highest paid drivers in F1, earning about 22 million euros a year

Abiteboul ensures that they work on the possibility that Daniel leaves them after 2020

Daniel Ricciardo is willing to lower his salary in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. His boss, Cyril Abiteboul, confirms the Australian’s willingness to help in these difficult times, in which Renault has had to temporarily lay off a large part of its staff from the Enstone factory.

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul says he has already spoken with Daniel Ricciardo about the possibility of lowering his salary and confirms that the Australian agrees, according to the French newspaper L ‘Equipe. Both sides only need to negotiate the details, but the Frenchman is clear that Daniel will act reasonably so as not to jeopardize the continuity of the team.

The Australian is one of the highest paid drivers in Formula 1, earning € 22m a year. Abiteboul reports that he is talking to him about a temporary drop after the Formula 1 team suspended most of its employees at the Enstone factory.

“It is a conversation that we have already had. Daniel has already confirmed that he is ready, I can confirm that his salary will be lowered,” Abiteboul said in words for L ‘Equipe.

“We still have to set the terms, but in principle I can assure the Renault Group management committee that everything will be fine, I am not afraid that this will destabilize the Formula 1 program,” added the Parisian.

Ricciardo came to Renault last year and his current contract expires later this year. Abiteboul acknowledges that the delay in the start of the season has altered their plans to negotiate the renewal with Daniel.

“In a normal season, we would have already started working on this matter. We would have studied Daniel’s performance in the first four races and we would have started talking, but we have not yet put a tire on the track. We are blind, but we must make plans. We may have to make decisions before the season starts, “says Abiteboul.

So Cyril studies any possibility, even Daniel’s departure. “That would be a problem if I hadn’t seen it coming or anticipated it. That’s why we are negotiating and we have a pilot academy,” explains the boss.

