Daniel Ricciardo thinks Sebastian Vettel is motivated enough to continue in Formula 1 beyond the 2020 season. The Australian maintains that the German contributes a lot to the Great Circus, and remembers that he is one of the most successful drivers in all of history.

Vettel already announced two weeks ago that he would not continue at Ferrari beyond the current season. Therefore, the German’s new destination – which could be Renault, as a substitute for Ricciardo himself – or a possible withdrawal are two of the biggest unknowns of the Silly Season. Ricciardo believes that Sebastian has a lot of rope left in Formula 1, to want to go at this point.

“I know Seb well, I think he is still hungry for Formula 1 and I know it’s competitive enough to want to continue. Also because he is still older than me, that doesn’t make me the oldest! “Ricciardo comments in words collected by the Motorsport Week web portal.

Ricciardo recalls the success he had as a driver at Red Bull at the beginning of the last decade, and maintains that he still has something to contribute to Formula 1. Of course, being a driver who is not active on social networks, Daniel ensures that There is a lot of mystery to think about what his final decision will be, since there will be no information about him until the competition returns in 39 days at the Austrian GP.

“I like Seb as a pilot, I’ve had it as a teammate and as a driver it still contributes something to our sport. He is one of the few who is not active on social networks, and is one of the most successful pilots in our history, and despite this, he is one of the most private. There is a lot of mystery behind it, “he added.

In conclusion, he assures that the decision to leave Renault to go to McLaren in 2021 was not made overnight. The Australian thought about a new change of scenery for many days, although he explains that there was no special reason that made him leave Enstone after only two years in the team.

“No decision is made thinking it is black or white. There was no moment I thought instantly and said that what I had to do was leave. It wasn’t a decision I made overnight, I thought about it for a long time“Ricciardo said to finish.

