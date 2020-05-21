The Australian fought with the two champions in Japan 2012 and Germany 2014

Feels like those are the races he’s most proud of so far

Daniel Ricciardo has recognized that the races he is most proud of today are those in which he earned the respect of Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher. The Australian has recalled his track duels at the 2012 Japanese GP and the 2014 German GP with the seven-time champion and two-time champion, respectively.

Ricciardo debuted as an F1 driver with the Spanish HRT team in 2011, as a substitute for Narain Karthikeyan. However, the Australian went to Toro Rosso in 2012 to play his first season full time. Remember that in the appointment of Japan that year he surprised Michael Schumacher with his defense on the track.

“Japan 2012 and Germany 2014 are two races in which I earned the respect of two Formula 1 legends. At Suzuka, I had Michael Schumacher behind me in the last laps and I put up with him to be tenth, “he said through Twitter in his memoir.

“It was my first full year in F1, so not shitting myself was too much. I remember that in the drivers’ briefing of the next race he congratulated me on how he had defended me. It was cool because I shouldn’t have done it, “he added.

On the other hand, Ricciardo is also proud to have earned the respect of Fernando Alonso in his debut year with Red Bull. The one from Perth endured the Asturian in a formidable duel in Hockenheim for several laps, but finally the Spanish won the game with newer tires. Alonso finished fifth and Ricciardo sixth less than a tenth in goal.

“Then Germany 2014 … I feel like until that moment I had not earned Alonso’s respect. But there was still something to prove. He came out of the pits behind me on fresher tires and overtook me on a straight line, but he left the door open and I didn’t expect him to be overtaken so I did. ”

“We played cat and mouse for several laps and it was great to show him that I could hold his pulse with worse tires and being clean. Then he said very nice things about me and I think he has looked at me differently since then“Ricciardo said to finish.

