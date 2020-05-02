The Australian compares his situation with that of Max Verstappen

Indicates that you have trained as much as you have been able in recent weeks

Daniel Ricciardo has ruled out participating in the next virtual races that Formula 1 will organize in this period of confinement. The Australian has acknowledged that he does not have much interest in the virtual world and maintains that he prefers to stay in shape by training as much as he can physically, and not in a simulator.

Ricciardo has made a comparison between himself and his former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Daniel explains that the Dutchman is a pilot who trains a lot in the simulator, something he has not done very often at any time.

In addition, he has indicated that the world of virtual racing is not his thing, something that other pilots such as Daniil Kvyat or Kimi Räikkönen himself have already recognized. In this way, it is ruled out to see him in future virtual Grand Prix organized by Formula 1.

“Max knows very well everything about the simulation, he spends more than half of his day uploaded to one. On the other hand, no, I’m not involved in that world “, Ricciardo has recognized in words collected by the GrandPrix 24/7 web portal.

On the other hand, Ricciardo has stressed the importance of living on a farm and not in an apartment for him. The Australian is training to the maximum in his ample address, and maintains that he is eager to return to compete. In addition, he assures that he would not like to live in an apartment at this time, since there are hardly any options to distract himself.

“We are alone and we have time on our side. We can really do a proper exercise program. I am very motivated, and I would say that most of the time I prefer to train alone, I would like to go running alone and have my own space. ”

“I am missing races and inside I really want to return to compete, so I am staying in shape as I can,” he added.

“Otherwise, I think I am very lucky to be on the farm. I am not locked in an apartment with only a telephone or the Internet as the only ways of free time, “Ricciardo said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.