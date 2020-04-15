The Australian believes that Button is one of the most underrated drivers

Ensures that the 2011 Canadian GP is one of the best races in history

Daniel Ricciardo has praised Jenson Button’s skills, especially in changing weather conditions. The Australian does not understand how the 2009 Formula 1 World Champion may have been undervalued at times, so he has decided to include him on his underrated drivers list.

Ricciardo highlights Button’s 2011 season, when the British beat Lewis Hamilton on equal terms – both were members of the McLaren team. In addition, it affects that he was ahead of the Stevenage pilot in “real” circuits, such as Suzuka. He also has good words for his personal team that accompanied him to the races.

“How can he be an underrated world champion? Listen, Jenson had great years in Formula 1, but I think 2011, when he was Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at McLaren and beat him just – and that’s not an easy thing, like We already know – it is what puts Jenson on my list, “said Daniel Ricciardo on social networks.

“He beat Lewis on ‘real’ circuits like Suzuka, and his pace that year … he was at his best in 2011, I think. Jenson did it a little differently than the others, he had a good team behind him and He was a precise and delicate pilot. He is still the best pilot I have seen in ‘no dry’ and ‘not wet’ conditions, with changing weather, “he added.

On the other hand, the current Renault driver remembers the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix as one of the best races in Formula 1 history. A race in which Jenson Button overtook Sebastian Vettel on the last lap to take an epic victory .

“The victory in Canada 2011 – two races before my sports career began – was one of the best races in history,” said Daniel Ricciardo about Jenson Button to conclude.

