The Australian seeks an agreement with McLaren, already far from the Ferrari option

The next days and weeks will be decisive, before the World Cup begins

Daniel Ricciardo assures that he cannot wait until July to solve his future, renew or not with Renault. The Australian driver, who is negotiating with McLaren for a possible signing to replace Carlos Sainz if he lands on Ferrari, reveals that he does not control the timing of the talks.

The Formula 1 transfer market has Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo as its clear protagonists, and Ferrari’s decision to dispense with Vettel may be the trigger for a domino effect when moving the first chip. Daniel Ricciardo has already warned that he will not be able to wait until July to make a decision on his team in 2021.

Our information indicates that, at this time, there is no agreement between Vettel and Ferrari. In this scenario, the Scuderia would choose Carlos Sainz to fill the gap of the four-time champion and, carambola, Daniel Ricciardo must choose his destination before what he would have wanted. In any case, he is surely facing a significant salary cut compared to the more than 20 million euros he signed for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In this header we have already advanced that Carlos is the ideal option for Ferrari in this article by Cristóbal Rosaleny and Raymond Blancafort. What we did not know then is that Daniel Ricciardo is the ‘third in disagreement’ and, far from Maranello, he is working on an agreement with McLaren. “I would like to wait to talk about the renewal with Renault, but I think July is quite late,” he told Sky Italia in an interview.

Ferrari and especially McLaren want to define their driver lineups for 2021 as soon as possible, which may have an immediate impact on Renault. It will be, with almost complete security, before the actual start of this World Cup, scheduled for the first weekend of July in Austria. In fact, the next few days can be defining in these movements that lead the current affairs pages in Formula 1.

