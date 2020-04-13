The Australian thinks that there are to group the GPs by continents and on two-day weekends

Highlights the importance of communication between promoters and pilots

The 2020 Formula 1 season does not have a set date for its start. However, the queen category hopes to readjust the schedule and condense it in the second half of the year to run on as many circuits as possible. Daniel Ricciardo shares this vision, but considers that to achieve this there should be some changes.

The Australian pilot, as other voices from the paddock have already commented, believes that the best thing would be not to have such long weekends. This would allow solving some logistical problems, in addition to putting less burden on all those who work in the category. On the other hand, it makes sense to group races by continents to avoid unnecessary long journeys.

“I think race weekends should be shortened if we are going to have GP every weekend. We should have two-day weekends, not three. I would like to try that format. It would have to be a logical schedule in terms of logistics, with one part in Europe, then others in Asia and finally another in America, “Canal + France said in statements.

Ricciardo I have emphasized the work of the GPDA. The one from Perth asks that before making decisions they be consulted and is willing to exchange ideas with the promoters of each GP. As an essential part of every race, the Australian asks to be considered.

“When the season starts, I hope we can run as many races as possible. We have the GPDA, which is the drivers’ association. It is the best channel to communicate,” he said.

“The promoters can contact us through the GPDA and vice versa. Together we can propose ideas and find solutions. We would like them to consult us. If they have a proposal, it will surely help them to have the opinion of the pilots. For example, regarding weekends of two days and not three, I think that the drivers would agree if that allows more races, “he added to finish.

