According to Italian press, the Australian enters the orbit of the Woking by 2021

Vettel, another candidate to land at McLaren if Sainz leaves

Daniel Ricciardo is the first alternative to Carlos Sainz if the Spanish finally signs for Ferrari for the 2021 season, according to the Italian press. The Australian would be the favorite of the Woking brand that would also consider the possibility of signing Sebastian Vettel.

Franco Nugnes, renowned Italian journalist, reports in the Italian edition of the Motorsport.com portal that Daniel Ricciardo is already in McLaren’s orbit in case Carlos Sainz signs with Ferrari by 2021. Spanish is the favorite in the pools of the Italians and perhaps the ideal option for the Scuderia as Cristóbal Rosaleny and Raymond Blancafort explain well for this newspaper.

Of course, today the man from Madrid is totally focused and committed to the McLaren project which has shown its first fruits of resurfacing in 2019. Now, it is a big question mark whether the British will be able to give Sainz a car capable of fighting for the World Cup in the short term.

The rumors about Sainz and Ferrari were triggered by Mattia Binotto last December and have gained momentum in recent weeks with Sebastian Vettel’s future on the air. The German has rejected a Ferrari renewal offer that his environment has classified as a “joke”. The Italian counter-offer is a multi-year contract, but with a drastic reduction in salary that the four-time champion is not willing to accept due to his high status.

Daniel Ricciardo not happy after a complicated debut with Renault. The Australian wants to have options to become world champion after a five-year stint at Red Bull.

The diamond brand will try to renew Ricciardo at the end of 2020, but it is difficult to know if the French will be able to match the economic offer they offered to the Red Bull former driver last year. Daniel will wait for Ferrari’s call, but according to the Italian press, the Australian would be welcomed with open arms at McLaren if Maranello’s finally opt for Sainz.

The Woking brand would also be interested in Sebastian Vettel to supply Sainz. In this scenario, there would be a simple change of cards between Ferrari and McLaren in which Ricciardo would not come into play. It is understood that in this case the Australian would reach a renewal agreement with Renault. In addition, Lewis Hamilton would remain in Mercedes after many other rumors that placed the Briton in Ferrari. Some rumors that have declined dramatically over the weeks.

However, the economic aspect could be a great obstacle for Vettel to land at McLaren, just as it is right now in the negotiations that the German maintains for his renewal with Ferrari. Perhaps Ricciardo could indeed adjust to the needs of a team that has proven to be superior to Renault in 2019 and with aspirations for more in the future, but without clear guarantees.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.