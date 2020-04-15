Daniel regrets that the world has missed seeing Jules at Ferrari

Bianchi died from a fatal accident during the 2014 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo has decided to dedicate these days to sharing a more personal part of it and has started the initiative of publishing a small newspaper every month. In the first installment, he talks about his most underrated rivals and highlights Jules Bianchi among them, while regretting that the accident he suffered in 2014 deprived us of enjoying his talent and stopped his dream of being a Ferrari driver today.

Jules Bianchi was in his second season in Formula 1 when he suffered an accident after which he died months later. He was then racing for Marussia and was destined to be a Ferrari driver, as Scuderia herself acknowledged.

Daniel Ricciardo remembers the flashes of talent that we could see from the Frenchman in his short time in the Great Circus and regrets that this fatal event prevented him from continuing with his dream, since the Australian believes that if it were not for that, he would already accumulate victories.

“It’s not that Jules was underrated, but we could never see him with a leading car, so maybe people didn’t appreciate how good he was going to be. Remember his performance at that Marussia in Monaco in 2014, the team’s first points .. Monaco is like Macao in the sense that there is no way to get a fluke result there. It was 100% of his merit, “shares Ricciardo.

“In karting Jules was ‘The Pilot’. We met while training in Formula Medicine in Italy and everyone, even if we were only 17 years old, he treated him as if he were already a Formula 1 pilot,” he describes.

“I was able to meet him and we became friends, very quickly I discovered who he was and what he had done before I had arrived in Europe. This part is what makes his story so sad because he would have been in a leading team and would have won races today“regrets Daniel.

The Renault driver has no doubt that Jules would have shone at Ferrari today, just as Charles Leclerc is doing now. “Somehow, I feel Charles is doing now what Jules would be doing, it is as if Charles were the next version of what Jules would have done with the success he is having, “says Ricciardo to finish.

