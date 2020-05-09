Daniel Ricciardo does not lose hope of becoming Formula One World Champion one day. The Australian says that this is the motivation that keeps him going in the competition. He will take the exit door when he feels that he is not able to do it.

Ricciardo has acknowledged that despite being happy about having arrived at the Grand Circus, his true goal is to achieve a World Cup before retiring. The Australian believes that he has the ability to achieve this and does not want to leave his Formula 1 history unfinished.

“My goal in this whole adventure was not just to get to F1. I want to leave as world champion. Did you want to get here? Of course. I like? Yes. I haven’t gotten where I want yet, but … am I enjoying it? Of course, “he said in a radio interview with the BBC.

“But if this will end today would I be disappointed? A large part of me would be disappointed because I think I am good enough to do it, so I would think it is something that I have left half done,” he added.

The Red Bull former driver has indicated that he will leave the sport the day he loses the illusion to become champion. So far, that day has not come. The truth is that right now your options are almost nil with Renault.

The Australian is next to Carlos Sainz in the orbit of Ferrari in case Sebastian Vettel does not renew for 2021. Without a doubt, the seat next to Charles Leclerc would be his great opportunity to fulfill his goal.

“That is the ultimate goal. The day I think I am not capable of achieving it will be the day I leave the sport, but i really think i can still be world champion”

Ricciardo would like all drivers to compete on equal terms to see who is truly the best. However, he believes that one of the attractions of the sport is making the correct decisions when choosing a team.

“It’s frustrating that almost everything in this sport is decided by being in the right car in the right season. But I’ve signed up for this. And this itself is also an interesting part of the show.”

“It’s like a game of chess many times. I wish it was all black and white and everyone had the same thing to see who’s the best, but that’s not how it works. But I really think the best will always find a way to be in the highest”.

RETURN TO THE CIRCUITS IN 2020

Daniel, like Christian Horner, believes that there will be more accidents than usual when he returns to the circuits this year. Still, he thinks that all the drivers are ready to get back on their cars.

“It will be chaos, fortunately somewhat controlled. I don’t mean just in cars. We are going to be rusty, with many emotions: anxiety, emotion … I think we are all ready to return. ”

“We are going to see pilots above their adrenaline level. There will be little calculated overtaking. We will see a little of everything, I am sure, “Ricciardo said to finish.

