Daniel Ricciardo brings us his most personal part to the fans to liven up this time of trust by coronavirus. In a new monthly initiative, we highlight his five most undervalued rivals and one of them is Roberto Merhi, of whom he highlights his great control, his speed and the absence of fear in his way of driving.

Before coinciding in Formula 1 in 2015, Merhi and Ricciardo met in the Italian Formula Renault in 2007. Daniel explains that this was when he realized that he had to keep an eye on the rear-view mirror for that Spaniard as eager as he was to get to the Great Circus.

“Two Marussia drivers on the list of my top five underrated rivals! You did not expect that. Merhi only did one year of Formula 1 in 2015, but before F1 we ​​fought in Italian Formula Renault in 2007 when I moved to Europe “, Daniel shares in his official account of the social network Twitter.

“We were the two rookies that stood out that year while driving perhaps not the best car, so he got on my radar right away. We ran in the Eurocup the following year with Valtteri Bottas, but I still considered Merhi my biggest threat” , stands out.

Ricciardo highlights the great driving style that characterizes Roberto and compares him to Max Verstappen for the absence of fear on his face and for the control he had of the car in the struggles that he remembers with him.

“He was a bit like Max Verstappen, he could charge against you and he had fantastic control of the car, he had the speed, the lack of fear, he was willing to take risks and I felt that he would be someone important when we moved up the category if we both succeeded”, ensures.

Daniel hoped to continue climbing the rungs with Merhi as a rival, but Daniel arrived in F1 before him. The Australian debuted in 2011 with the HRT team before choosing to move up the Red Bull Academy organization chart.

Daniel’s runner-up in Formula Renault 3.5 in 2010 opened F1 doors for him, but Roberto had to continue training in lower categories until in 2015 he got a seat in F1 for the entire season. The Renault driver regrets that Roberto could not demonstrate the great talent he saw in him in lower categories at the Grand Circus.

“Things changed when tire management became more and more important, his style was adapted to Formula Renault. He embroidered it in that style, it was impressive, but that did not move to F1. The tires always hung by a thread , they were very sensitive and more fragile, I think that their method simply did not work, “explains Daniel to close.

The other drivers Ricciardo mentions on his list are Marcus Ericsson, Jules Bianchi, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Jenson Button.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.