Ricciardo explains the reasons for his difficulties with McLaren

The spectacular year of Lando Norris with a McLaren which is right now the third best car on the grid behind Red Bull and Mercedes, contrasts with the difficult first course of Daniel Ricciardo in the team of Milton keynes. The Australian driver is one of those who is struggling the most to adapt to his new car among those who have changed teams this year. Although the rapid adaptation of Carlos Sainz to Ferrari and Fernando Alonso on his return to

AlpineIn the case of the Australian, the opposite must be said. In the Monaco standings, for example, while Norris He was fifth, he stayed out of Q3 in 12th position and broadcast a radio message that said it all: “I refuse to believe that it is so slow”. And since then, things have not improved much for him, clearly losing in classification in the direct comparison with his partner. Norris by a resounding 6-3 in favor of the Englishman, and occupying the eighth place in the World Cup with a car with which the British is fourth. To this must be added that Country he has achieved 3 podiums in 9 races, always finishing in the Top-5 except in Barcelona. For its part, the best result of a Ricciardo very irregular has been a sixth, a result he achieved on three occasions, apart from having been left out of the points in Monaco and Styria.

Everyone wondered why the lack of adaptation of Ricciardo to McLaren, a car with which Carlos Sainz it was faster and more constant than Lando Norris. And is that everyone in the paddock expected Daniel to reap great results from the start with the orange car after leaving Renault. And now, the ex’s own Red Bull reveals his motives in statements collected by ‘Auto Motor Und Sport’.

A very different car from Renault

“The Renault has a little less grip than the Red Bull. If we compare the Renault and the McLaren (compared to when it went from Red Bull to Renault), the differences in the car are bigger. The McLaren has its strengths and weaknesses. But somehow, my natural driving style does not seem to agree with him, “he said, indicating that his main difficulty is having in the curves, something for which he has had to change even the menara in which” I turn in the curves with the brakes or how I step on the accelerator ”.

“The car does not react as I am used to. So my move to McLaren is a bit more challenging than that from Red Bull to Renault. “.

“First, I tried to understand why my driving style did not work in every corner. Afterwards, I tried to acquire new techniques. This process is complicated by the fact that there are corners in which I can follow my instincts as usual, and in others, I have to think before how I have to drive to take full advantage of McLaren’s strengths, “he added, without wanting to go into detail. and concrete data.

“I have a very high minimum speed in a corner when I can drive the way I want to, but to do so, I have to launch the car around the corner and trust that it will stay on the track. It sounds simple, but it is not, ”he concluded.

Alonso already pointed out the possible problem of Ricciardo

Fernando Alonso, in an act of Alpine made last week in Barcelona, already gave one of the keys to the problem you may have Ricciardo with the McLaren. The Spaniard was used to a type of front-wheel cornering sensation from his later years in Formula 1 with McLaren, and on his return he found a car with a totally different philosophy in power steering and front suspension. To do this, the team made some slight changes that now allow you to feel the front rubber much more to be much more comfortable and push to the maximum. Alonso has made the step of Ricciardo conversely, of McLaren and Renault. And for this reason, he did not hesitate to point out that his adaptation has a lot to do with the problems he is having now Daniel with the McLaren.

I think that is a bit what is happening I think Ricciardo in the opposite way

“Renault in recent years has evolved towards a type of power steering and front suspension configuration that gives certain sensations in the hands at the wheel, when you turn in the curves, which I was not used to, or that I am not used to. in recent years he had evolved with another philosophy, and I think that is a bit what is happening to him, I believe Ricciardo in the opposite waysaid the man from Oviedo. Once again, it seems that Fernando has hit the nail on the head.

Fernando Alonso, at an Alpine and Renault Spain event with the Spanish press in Barcelona