Ricciardo explains his “shit” in the presentation of the F1 2022

During the official countdown to the presentation of the Formula 1 of 2022 that the category revealed before the Grand Prix of Great Britain, to Ricciardo They caught him with an open mic being quite sincere.

In comments that later circulated on social media, he was heard saying, “Yes, no, it’s terrible. It’s shit, it’s worse.”

With no images to reference what Ricciardo was looking at, many assumed it was referring to Formula 1 2022, as the drivers were allowed to get a close look at it.

During the subsequent official F1 presentation, the McLaren man suggested that not all the car was pleasing to the eye with a rather diplomatic response.

“I like the rear,” he assured. “The rear end looks old school, it reminds me of 2008, with that style, which is great. The front end is very different, but like all things, the more you look at it, the more normal you will start to see it.”

However, speaking later of the matter also in Silverstone, Ricciardo explained that the comments taken with an open mic had nothing to do with the design of the 2022 car.

“He was probably talking about something else because, to be honest, we were talking about a lot of things,” the Australian explained.

“I don’t remember saying anything like that because actually I thought it was very good. It wouldn’t have been so aggressive, maybe it was the decoration, the color, but about the car I wouldn’t have said that.”

Ricciardo He said that he was actually quite confused about the conversation he was involved in when he said those words.

“I’m actually curious now,” he said. “Was he standing next to Lando (Norris)? I don’t swear by Lando because he is still quite young. “

“But I’ll clarify that I didn’t think it was bullshit. In fact, I was fine with it and I think I mentioned something about liking the rear end.

Gallery: This is the F1 car for 2022 presented at Silverstone

