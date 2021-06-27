Ricciardo doesn’t understand his lack of pace in qualifying

The Australian fell half a second behind Norris in Q2, and when his engineer informed him after his last lap that he had not made the cut, he said he had no answers.

Ricciardo had set an encouraging second-fastest time in the second practice on Friday, making his loss of performance even more frustrating.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked what had happened. “What happened today is a bit of a mystery, actually. We were obviously fast yesterday, and I know it’s just Friday’s practice, and I wasn’t expecting to be fighting for pole today.”

“But obviously we were quite comfortable with everything. Today we put the car on track and we are a second slower, more or less. Then I think qualifying was a product of this morning as well, we were out of rhythm.

“Why? I’m not sure. But it was definitely one of those days, a bit frustrating. So obviously we will try to understand why and how. Not that there has been a lot of time here or there, it was just a little time of back everywhere, and it’s about improving a bit. “

“But I felt like everything I did, I wasn’t really able to get anything else out of the car.”

Ricciardo He explained that the team hadn’t made any major changes to the car overnight, and felt it was getting closer to the limits as the weekend progressed.

“We fine-tuned a bit. But nothing crazy, nothing to explain why we are so far today. And obviously we changed the car to try to be faster! So we definitely weren’t expecting this today.”

“At high speed I tried to carry a little more. But I felt that if I tried to carry a little more, then I was on the edge of the track limits, and I was really struggling to keep everything on the track. And that’s where I felt I was at the edge of the track. limit everything “.

“But the lap time never really dropped, it just hovered around that area. It’s one of those days, I guess, we’ll try to figure it out and wait for tomorrow, that’s all we can do.”

Ricciardo agreed that having a second race weekend in the same location will give him a chance to tackle the issues that hampered him in qualifying.

“I think coming back next week will also be a good thing, actually, to come back and have another chance. But after Le Castellet, I was quite happy with the progress. Yesterday, I said to myself: ‘okay, this is good, everything is starting to fit in. ‘”

“And then you have a day like today where it’s like, what? I really don’t know how this all happened. So now I’m obviously not happy, but I’m choosing to laugh a little bit, and I hope we find a little of reason”.