After a disappointing 2019 with Renault, it sounds for Ferrari in 2021

Daniel Ricciardo has acknowledged that he does not rule out returning to Red Bull in the future. The Australian does not miss his old team at the moment, but does not close the door to return with the brand of energy drink.

Ricciardo has admitted that returning to his former team is not his priority today. However, it does not rule out this option in the future if the opportunity presents itself.

“I must honestly say that I haven’t thought about a return to Red Bull, but that does not mean it is discarded. I have learned that you should not miss any opportunity in life, “said The Howie Games on the podcast.

The Australian lived a very difficult debut season with Renault. His signing by the rhombus brand caught everyone in the paddock by surprise. The one from Perth left Red Bull to join a lower team in performance.

There was much speculation about his departure. If this was highly conditioned by Max Verstappen’s superior status at Red Bull, if it was due to the uncertainty with the reliability of the Honda engine … Ricciardo has reiterated on several occasions that the project inspired him more confidence due to the upward evolution of those of Enstone since his return to the Grand Circus in 2016.

The story was very different from what he expected before signing his new contract. Four career abandonments, ninth position for him in the World Cup and a fourth as the best result. A far cry from the numbers I was used to with the energy drink brand.

Now, his name rings out strongly as a possible substitute for Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari in 2021. Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz, and Antonio Giovinazzi are other names that ring for that seat in the event he becomes free. For now, the Australian will have to continue with Renault in a transition season for them. Of course, the French had all their efforts put on the new technical regulation that has been delayed to 2022.

Pre-season statistics put Renault in a better position than last year. However, we all know that until the real action starts, no one can estimate what the real potential of each team is.

