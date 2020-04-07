The ‘shoey’ is an Australian ritual that consists of drinking from the shoe

Ricciardo usually does it to celebrate victories, but not everyone likes it

Daniel Ricciardo has acknowledged that he does not expect Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel to agree to one day do the famous ‘shoey’ that the Australian made popular in Formula 1 to celebrate victories.

The Renault driver made fashionable the Australian ritual baptized as ‘shoey’ which consists of drinking from his own shoe or inviting a friend to drink during a celebration. It’s supposed to be lucky. Since 2016 Daniel Ricciardo puts it into practice in all his victories and some characters present on the podiums in which he won have been encouraged to participate, such as the actors Gerard Butler and Patrick Stewart, without Daniel forcing them.

“I didn’t give it a go,” says Ricciardo, referring to Stewart, speaking to Rolling Stones magazine. “He took the mike and I said ‘give me that,'” Daniel recalls with a laugh.

The Australian explains that his goal with this type of gesture is to make Formula 1 a more fun place and in keeping with his personality.

“I was not aware that F1 was going to be such a formal and strict world, it does not fit at all with my personality. Once I started to feel more comfortable in the sport and its surroundings, I thought we are going to try to make this a place funny. I didn’t think ‘shoey’ would be a success. I thought everyone was going to look at me like I was sick“, recognize.

Despite the success of the ritual, he doubts that pilots such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will accept to drink from his boot one day for hygienic reasons mainly. “Regarding the pilots, Lewis seems the most difficult of all. I think he and Sebastian both seem very hygienic people“Ricciardo admits to close.

We also doubt it, especially in times of coronavirus.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.