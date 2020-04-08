The Australian urges F1 and the FIA ​​to maintain contact with the GPDA

He believes that the best option is to shorten the weekends from three to two days

Daniel Ricciardo asks Formula 1 and the FIA ​​to keep the drivers informed about the future of the 2020 calendar through the Drivers Association. The Australian is in favor of shortening the days of the Grand Prix and is already exploring ideas.

Ricciardo believes that Liberty Media and the International Federation should take the drivers into account when making important decisions. To do this, he asks them to contact the grill through the GPDA – Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

“Yes, I believe that participating. We have the Pilots Association that we are all part of in order to communicate. They can contact us through it and we can talk to them. It is quick to collect opinions and find solutions“, he has declared in declarations for the French television channel Canal +.

The Renault driver is in favor of shortening the Grand Prix weekends from three to two days of action. The former Red Bull already has a glimpse of how this year’s schedule can be organized if the coronavirus allows the action to kick off.

“I think they would have to shorten the weekend if we did a race every week. They should be two-day weekends and not three“, has explained.

“If we do it in a logistical way with sense: the first phase would be in Europe, then in the east and finally in the west. That can be logical and we will all want to compete.”

Ricciardo believes that all pilots will agree with this idea. He believes it is also a great option to ensure that as many races as possible are contested.

“If the option to run on a two-day weekend is presented, perhaps that works instead of three days. I think we pilots would agree that it is a good thing if that means holding more races, “Ricciardo said to finish.

