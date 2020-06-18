The Renault team has started a strong preparation to start the 2020 season in the best way, completing two exhaustive days of testing at the Red Bull Ring, home of the first two races of the year.

The training sessions were carried out with the 2018 car of the French brand and the turn yesterday was for the Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who completed 115 laps. Meanwhile, Frenchman Esteban Ocon was behind the wheel today, driving 143 laps.

With a total of 258 turns (1,116 km), between them they completed the distance of 3.6 Austrian Grand Prix. The race is agreed to 71 turns (307,146 kms).

After conducting the test, Esteban Ocon issued this message on Instagram: