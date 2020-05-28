Ensures that Carlos Sainz is a good option for Ferrari

Explains how he made the decision to sign for McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has starred in a surprise signing for McLaren after Carlos Sainz announced that he would compete for Ferrari from 2021. When Sebastian Vettel announced that he would leave the Italian team, Ricciardo was one of the names that sounded to replace him and Daniel himself admits that they had conversations. However, the Australian considers it a success that they opted for Sainz.

“I see how Carlos is a good option for the team. So I really don’t think why they did not choose me. Carlos had a very strong 2019. Right now he is very popular and I suppose it is a good option considering where they are” , he has affirmed in statements collected by CNN.

The one from Perth has revealed that he had conversations with Ferrari to replace Vettel. However, it ultimately did not happen. Ricciardo also makes it clear that it was not something that took away his sleep.

“There have been talks for years and they have continued until now. I will not deny it, but obviously they have never come to fruition. I have never chosen to immerse myself too much in it. Everyone says it would be a good option with my name and everything around, but I try not to get so emotionally involved in any kind of situation, “he said.

Finally, the Australian opted to abandon Renault and head to McLaren. Ricciardo arrived at the French team last season, but the results were not as expected. By contrast, Woking’s surprised by leading the middle zone. Whoever was a Red Bull driver explains that it was not an easy decision to make.

“There was nothing I saw at McLaren or at Renault that created the need to change teams. Talks with McLaren date back even before 2018. Obviously, it’s not a one-night decision. I guess comparing the two teams is not fair either, “he said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.