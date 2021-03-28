Ricardo Zúñiga appointed as special envoy for the Northern Triangle

Ricardo Zúñiga, a White House official.

USA. The Honduran-American Ricardo Zuniga was designated as «Special delivery»For the nations of the Northern Triangle, so said the secretary Antony blinken through his Twitter account.

«Delighted to announce that Ricardo Zuniga He will be our special envoy for the Northern Triangle, leading efforts to improve conditions in Central America and promote greater cooperation to implement the administration’s regional migration management strategy, ”the US Secretary of State announced.

It has a long history.

He is Ricardo Zúñiga

Ricardo Zúñiga is a US citizen of Honduran origin and current White House official. He was an advisor to the president Barack Obama for the affairs of the Americas, and thanks to his work, the 55 years of isolation between the United States and Cuba. This is how the historical reopening of relations between the two countries took place.

Since then, Zúñiga is one of the Hispanic advisers in the White House who exercises the most influence among the US authorities. Prior to his most recent appointment, he served as director for the Western Hemisphere on the National Security Council since 2012, replacing Dan Restrepo.

“Right” decision

And speaking of Dan Restrepo, he was one of the first to react to the announcement of Antony blinken, highlighting the appointment as a “wise” decision.

Better diplomatic team, impossible. First-rate interlocutors for civil society and the governments of the region. Very successful of Secretary Blinken, “he said via Twitter.

Zúñiga, the son of a Honduran military man and a US citizen, also served as political advisor in the US embassy. In Brasilia, he headed the Office of Cuban Affairs at the State Department.

Honduran Ricardo Zúñiga with former President Barak Obama.Note to our readers:

