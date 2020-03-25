Ricardo Salinas: The deaths will not be due to coronaviruses, they will be due to hunger | Reform

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, President of Grupo Salinas has been harshly criticized on social networks after he shared a controversial message in which he assures that the current pandemic due to the coronavirus “does not m @ t @ rá”, but hunger does.

The owner of large companies such as Elektra, said that it should not stop, the work must continue for the economy as a very strong economic crisis is looming.

The isolation and economic crisis that would leave thousands of people unemployed, without services and eventually without food. As things are going, it seems that we will not die of coronavirus, but we are going to die of hunger, shared the businessman.

Ricardo B. Salinas Pliego asks to support AMLO. He hopes that the fifi opposition will moderate because the alternative to stopping the economy is rapine and social violence … A harsh message to fear propagandists who do not want to help anyone but cause chaos. pic.twitter.com/iqw06XZgnK

– Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista)

March 25, 2020

The president of the Salinas group assured that the virus does exist, but it is not “so lethal”; therefore, society and the economy should not be paralyzed.

That life (your Elektra subscriptions) cannot stop (stop paying) and you have to go out to stop the tsunami (they loot their stores). Because # COVID2019 is not so serious.

The UNHAPPY of Salinas Pliego, consensual of the sexennium and its social dimension. https://t.co/XjFnXe5GYN

– Alfredo Lecona (@AlfredoLecona)

March 25, 2020

This virus exists, without a doubt, but it is not highly lethal, we must forget the wrong equation that viruses are equal to mu3rt3: it is not true.

To stop all the economic activity of the pit means hunger and therefore, in a short time, crime, rapine and chaos will be unleashed. Because it turns out that the stomach can’t wait.

The businessman was harshly attacked on social networks for his words because they assure that what he seeks is to continue “getting rich” and that people do not stop making purchases in their companies.

