According to the Forbes 2020 List, last year, the Mexican billionaire had $ 11 billion and now has wealth that amounts to USD 11.7 billion, which places him as the second richest man in Mexico, behind Carlos Slim, with USD 52,100 million.

The success of its financial growth is related to the current government, which granted the businessman a significant volume of business, such as tenders won by his companies. For example, your company Total Play obtained a contract for the acquisition of video surveillance systems for the C5 (comprehensive monitoring center) by the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum, in Mexico City.

Also, the capital government granted Azteca Insurance, another company from Salinas Pliego, a contract for the delivery of policies that cover accidents by police and officials.

The most controversial situation has been in the context of the coronavirus crisis. The businessman urged his employees to continue going to their jobs despite the national emergency. “Our country faces a moment of challenges, before which we are all called to join forces in what corresponds to us […] Today, more than ever, Mexico needs us“

Salinas Pliego reiterated his position when he asked that health measures should not paralyze the economy, as this would unleash “crime, rapine and chaos”.

Immediately, opinion leaders raised their voices against the businessman, assuring that the system in Mexico is an obscene chain: the rich feed on the poor. “You have to be miserable to value money more than a human life,” wrote Alma Delia Murillo.

On March 30, the same businessman who rejected confinement in times of health contingency, received a contract from 969 million pesos, part of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

The dependency in charge of Estaban Moctezuma Barragán was the lifeguard that brought Salinas Pliego to life, which days before had suffered multimillion-dollar losses in a business in the United States, which caused a financial gap of USD 235 million in Azteca Bank.

In a contract, the SEP provided Seguros Azteca Daños with the insurance service for heritage assets, cargo and vessels, livestock and flora belonging to the secretariat. This includes pools, fences, computers, vehicles, artwork, and trees found on SEP venues.

The criticism of the Salinas group is in any case a constant. However, the company also knows how to play rough. Through his TV Azteca television, the communicator Javier Alatorre called to ignore the official information.

“As every night, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on # Covid_19 in Mexico. But his figures and his lectures have already become irrelevant. What’s more, we tell you with all his words, no longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell ”said the communicator who, according to data, at least 800,000 viewers watch his program, where yesterday he invited them not to follow his recommendations. Undersecretary of Public Health.

The harsh criticism of TV Azteca

The Driver’s Words of Acts it was not very well received by many users of social networks, because in several comments you can read the animosity not only to his statement, but to the editorial line of the company. Between the most prominent tweets in this regard are:

“The TV Azteca consortium issued a call for citizens not to abide by the provisions of the Health Council. This contempt is particularly serious and constitutes a call for civil disobedience. Question that must be reversed and sanctioned immediately, “he wrote Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, deputy of Morena.

“TV Azteca’s call to ignore Undersecretary López-Gatell does not occur in a vacuum. Since day one of the quarantine the company has publicly launched itself against social distancing and work stoppage. Every night the message on his newscast has gone along the same lines, “he said. Esteban Iliades, Millennium journalist.

“Questioning the authorities, demanding transparency, debating epidemiological models or exhibiting deficiencies is not only good, it is necessary in any democracy. But making a call to ignore the health authority in the middle of a pandemic … is unforgivable, TV Azteca ”, he tweeted Gabriela Warketin, collaborator of El País.

“If you, young lady / gentleman, think that TV Azteca threw the Undersecretary of Health into the jugular without the president’s blessing, it is because he is seeing the wrong movie ”, he said Salvador Mejía, lawyer and columnist in MVS News.

“The TV Azteca campaign is from criminal irresponsibility. The state should revoke your concessions, in accordance with art. 303 of the Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law. Official advertising to that company must be suspended, “he said Raúl Trejo Delarbre, researcher in Social Sciences issues at UNAM.

“It is one thing to criticize Hugo López-Gatell and another disqualify the master lines to face the COVID-19. What Javier Alatorre did in Azteca Noticias is criminal. The government must submit Ricardo Salinas to the law to pay taxes and abide by the policy against the pandemic, “he said Marco Levario Turcott, editor of Etcétera magazine.

This Saturday, Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a message in which he pointed out how a mistake Alatorre’s words. “My friend, Javier Alatorre, was wrong last night when he called to ignore Dr. López-Gatell. It was an attitude not well thought out, because Javier is a good person, I think he made a mistake as we all make mistakes, “he said.

Salinas Pliego’s attunement with the President of Mexico dates back several years since he was head of government of Mexico City (2000-2005). In July 2018, he was one of the few guests of López Obarador to celebrate the devastating victory of the current president.