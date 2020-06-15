The businessman who owns Grupo Elektra, with debts to the SAT for more than 32 thousand mp, has spoken out again for a positive view of the coronavirus.

Salinas Pliego called on the federal government not to interfere by disqualifying efforts to combat the pandemic.

Within his new call about the coronavirus, the businessman exclaimed that he be allowed to live in peace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused all kinds of havoc in the more than 180 countries in which this sinister pathogen has spread and in the proportion that efforts have been implemented to help contain this disease, detractors have emerged who have spoken out against this disease.

They attract the attention of cases like that of Elon musk, the billionaire owner of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, who according to his biography written by Ashlee Vance, does not tolerate public transport because it ensures that it is a source of infection for germs and bacteria, but it has promoted the reduction of the rules that combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

Also in Mexico there are some old women owners of traditional companies, who have spoken out on multiple occasions against the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the case of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who has again released a letter in which he asks the government not to interfere with its measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego launches again on the coronavirus

Ricardo Salinas is one of the owners of traditional companies and the one who has most launched himself against the federal government’s measures, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Salinas is the owner of Grupo Elektra, which according to the news portal Etcétera, owed more than 32 billion pesos to the SAT until last April and has again written a letter, in which he speaks of his skepticism about the measures to contain this the coronavirus.

Inside the document he writes a message to the members of the health council, to whom he asks them not to make any more rules, since this, he assures, only imposes an authoritarian vision, since the closure and isolation has only caused enormous damage to the national economy that he described as precarious.

With respect and love for Mexico, I share these four messages about the damn virus, the moment we live and the future in freedom that I wish for my country. https://t.co/8eDyzsDXu2 pic.twitter.com/Ent6DCsgsZ – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) June 15, 2020

In his call, he assures that the one who does not hinder much help, so he asked to let live in peace, because the measures that have been taken, he said, seek to have the citizens in a catatonic state, so that they do not think and act on their own.

In his document, he asks the government to focus on criminals, since he assures that these are the ones that worry more than the virus.

