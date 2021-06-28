Ricardo Salinas Pliego recommends the use of Bitcoin in Mexico

The Mexican businessman also assured that Banco Azteca, which he owns, works to be the first in Mexico to accept it.

“Of course, I recommend the use of Bitcoin, in my bank we are already working to be the first in Mexico to accept Bitcoin,” said Salinas. This was his response to MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who tweeted a video of Pliego advocating for cryptocurrency.

Salinas is the third richest man in Mexico, with an estimated fortune of $ 15.8 billion, and the owner of Banco Azteca. Last year he said that 10% of his liquid portfolio was in Bitcoin, adding that all investors should study the cryptocurrency.

Bank

Concern about fiat currency

In the video shared by Saylor, Salinas explains his fondness for Bitcoin and expresses his belief that the fiat currency is a “fraud.” After stating that he has spent a lot of time studying Bitcoin, he believes that it is an asset that should be part of any investor’s portfolio. He stressed that bitcoin has international value and is traded with “enormous liquidity” throughout the world. For him, these reasons are enough to take him seriously.

However, he also pointed to the use of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. He stressed that the finite supply of Bitcoin, of 21 million, is “the key.” For this reason, he is not a supporter of Ethereum. He believes that more could be issued and their value would depreciate.

This point was made clear when he spoke of fiat currencies, which Salinas called “fraud.” He notes that when he began his career in 1981, the Mexican peso was 20: 1 to the US dollar. Today, he stressed that it has dropped to 20,000: 1. Salinas then pointed out that even this is nothing compared to the hyperinflation scenarios seen in Venezuela, Argentina and Zimbabwe. He warns that this is currently happening in the US “The monetary issue [sic] he went to the moon, “he said, adding that” the dollar as ‘hard money’ is a joke. “

Read more

Bitcoin technical analysis

Saylor’s bet on Bitcoin

Meanwhile, even when the price of Bitcoin is struggling, Saylor is tripling his firm’s BTC investment strategy. In the past week, MicroStrategy announced that it now owns more than 100,000 Bitcoins after completing another round of purchases. The business software company spent about $ 489 million on BTC, but now owns more than $ 3 billion in the cryptocurrency.

The post Ricardo Salinas Pliego recommends the use of Bitcoin in Mexico was seen for the first time in BeInCrypto.