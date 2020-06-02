Ricardo Rodríguez Vargas resigned from the direction of the Institute to Return to the People the Stolen (INDEP), instance that is in charge of the auctions in Los Pinos.

According to official sources, Rodríguez Vargas fulfilled the objective of transforming the Property Administration and Disposal Service (SAE) and consolidating INDEP, a process that has already been fulfilled.

INDEP gained notoriety because it was in charge of auctioning property, real estate, jewelry and luxury cars to deliver the proceeds to social causes, such as paving roads in remote areas.

On May 21, 2019, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appointed the then director of the Tax Alienation and Administration Service (SAE), of the Treasury, as director of INDEP.

According to sources, Rodríguez Vargas’s resignation will take effect from June 15.

.