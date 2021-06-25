Ricardo Rodríguez, indisputable with Switzerland, asks for more minutes

06/25/2021 at 6:42 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Ricardo Rodriguez it has had better times. After shining at Wolfsburg, Milan paid 15 million for him in 2017. Several greats, including Barça, had him on the agenda. Nevertheless, the Chilean-born Swiss defender has never finished adapting to Serie A and in 2020 he landed in Torino for almost two ‘kilos’. It is trading lower, but the left-back is confident that the minutes you always have in Switzerland relaunch your career.

“The fact that the coach gives me this confidence is special, not a fact. I am very happy about that. Our relationship is very good, he knows how to treat me & rdquor;, said in reference to Vladimir Petkovic, coach of Switzerland, after the session this Friday. “I sure want to play more next season & rdquor;He pointed out after the bad experience with Davide Nicola, who since he arrived at the ‘Toro’ in January he barely had him. Ivan Juric replaced him a month ago and perhaps with the Croatian he will have better luck.

Ricardo will be one of those in the game on Monday against France. He believes in his own. “We can do it. We are prepared, we have trained well. The long rest has been good for us after the many flights, which were hard & rdquor ;, he indicated.

Griezmann, Mbappé and Benzema is the trio that threatens the Helvetians. “We have to be very careful and also be very aggressive with all three. All three are very strong. Mbappé is the fastest and Benzema has many years of experience at Real Madrid, he knows how to score goals & rdquor ;, he added.