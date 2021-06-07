Ricardo Ponce would have escaped from Mexico: what is known so far

AttitudeFem

MEXICO CITY

What many feared would happen: Ricardo Ponce would have escaped from Mexico.

Who is Ricardo Ponce and what is he accused of?

Authorities went to search the hotel and the multiple properties it had in Cancun and according to Fabian Pasos, from Mafian TV, Ricardo Ponce is no longer in Mexico.

The case of sexual abuse in the self-healing sect ed Ricardo Ponce was uncovered by the youtuber Maire wink, who was a victim and is already taking legal action against him.

In networks, an account was opened on Instagram and another on YouTube to gather the testimonies of more women.

Celebrities such as Aislinn Derbez, Patty López and Daniela Magun spoke of their experience and shady behaviors that they noticed when they approached the retreats that Ponce organized.

The self-healing retreats that Ricardo Ponce led is just one of many other groups that actually practice trafficking, abuse and scams.

