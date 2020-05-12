The front José Juan Macías has amazed Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Chivas, Who does not hesitate to support him to jump into European football.

“I have good communication with him, He is a boy who is 20 years old but looks 33, with a real mentality.

“He is a very professional boy with high goals, I am very happy with him, he is committed, he wanted to return to Chivas and if he wants to go to Europe he will have the push”, Peláez highlighted on ESPN.

Until the cash cut in the Closing 2020, JJ Macías was present with four scores, throughout eight games played.

Regarding the isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the executive explained that the high demand prevails.

“Every day I talk to young people, I write to them, I tell them to close the microphones and we are going to work on this issue. We have to get something positive, we are going to make a difference, work better than the others (teams), close the tournament well, We are in the Liguilla area and fight for the title, “he added, facing uncertainty over the return of Clausura 2020.

OF

.