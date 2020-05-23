Jalisco.- After confirming that a player from the squad had tested positive for COVID-19, the sports director of Chivas, Ricardo Peleaz, offered an online press conference where he discussed all the issues that were experienced today in the environment of Mexican soccer.

THE PLANNING OF THE NEXT TOURNAMENT

Regarding the plans for Clausura 2020 and possible new signings that would come to the club, Ricardo mentioned that this summer there will not be many movements in the team, but that different scenarios are already shuffled, both the renewals and the players on loan who will return, starting for taking a short break earlier for players heading into the AP2020.

Perhaps we will give the players a short break, with the idea of ​​returning in July, doing a preseason and perhaps already being able to work on the club’s premises. Everything is established and very well discussed. Between June 14 and September 5 there will be a registration date, it will start with closed doors and gradually we will see with the protocols having people. We are always planning, we have a large group in quantity and quality, “he said.

THE POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS PLAYER

In this delicate matter, Peleaz explained that the name of the player was not said due to the internal confidentiality of the club, and asks that the case not be stigmatized, adding that it is not an indiscipline, and that the most important thing is to treat the situation to avoid more contagions in the future.

We cannot stigmatize, we have been transparent, we have communicated, we must follow federal medical, state protocols. Communication with the League has been extraordinary, also with the teams, medical tests were done, a positive came out; We have already talked to him and he is completely asymptomatic, he has precautions, there is no problem and it is not due to indiscipline, we know that it can be spread, we were training and following what can be controlled, “he concluded.

